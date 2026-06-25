Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $958.95 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,277,390 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $958,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after buying an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.41.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $518.55 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $434.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $562.99. The firm has a market cap of $845.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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