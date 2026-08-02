Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,285.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $823.03 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $976.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $929.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,958,000. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory shortage outlook remains supportive: Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Why Micron Stock Is Rising on What Apple's Tim Cook Didn't Say

Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Positive Sentiment: Sector fund flows and AI spending provide support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation remain bullish arguments: Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level.

Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technical trading is highly volatile: MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Micron stock rebounds off key support, but technical overhead persists

MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure weighs on the shares: Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Why Is Micron Stock Falling on Friday?

Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is another overhang: Recent disclosures show extensive sales by Micron executives, including CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, with no reported insider purchases in the cited six-month period. While these transactions may be scheduled, investors may interpret them as a short-term confidence signal.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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