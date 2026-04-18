Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,121 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $150,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5%

MU opened at $455.07 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $406.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $471.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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