Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,178 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,051 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $831.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.97 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $762.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.55.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. UBS Group increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $796.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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