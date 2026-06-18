Asset One Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,359 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after buying an additional 162,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after buying an additional 127,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,739,475,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after buying an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $402.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is $440.46 and its 200-day moving average is $492.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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