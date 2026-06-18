Asset One Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0%

LLY stock opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,009.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,016.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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