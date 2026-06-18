Asset One Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,293 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,293 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,673,315,000 after acquiring an additional 283,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,148,491,000 after buying an additional 109,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,017,256,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $461.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $477.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Synopsys

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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