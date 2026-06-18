Asset One Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,963 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 2.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.94.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here