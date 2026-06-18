Asset One Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,164 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $432.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here