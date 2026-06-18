Asset One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,092 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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