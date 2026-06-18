Asset One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,867.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,572.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,389.44. The company has a market cap of $734.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,938.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Key Stories Impacting ASML

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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