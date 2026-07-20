Assetmark Inc. Acquires 12,013 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,940 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 513.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,814 shares of the company's stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $366.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $385.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here