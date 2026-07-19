Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,253 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TrustBank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $237.25 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $376.16. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average is $256.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Freedom Capital lowered Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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