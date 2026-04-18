Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,798 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Motors Company has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. General Motors's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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