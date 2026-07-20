Assetmark Inc. Purchases 12,791 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,458 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $212.54 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $263.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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