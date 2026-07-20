Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,163 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $301.44 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.15. The firm has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Article Title

Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Article Title

Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Article Title

A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its Union Pacific stake by more than 90% while also slashing other railroad holdings, a move that may pressure sentiment around the sector amid merger uncertainty. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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