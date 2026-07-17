Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061,076 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 367,244 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $116,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Trending Headlines about Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast has recently shown relative strength versus the broader market, with one report noting the shares outperformed in the latest session and closed higher, suggesting some investors are still buying the dip ahead of earnings.

Comcast has recently shown relative strength versus the broader market, with one report noting the shares outperformed in the latest session and closed higher, suggesting some investors are still buying the dip ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report earnings on Thursday, and analysts are framing the release as a key test of whether Comcast can beat expectations amid signs of declining earnings. Analysts Estimate Comcast (CMCSA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

The company is set to report earnings on Thursday, and analysts are framing the release as a key test of whether Comcast can beat expectations amid signs of declining earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target on Comcast to $32.75 from $36 while keeping a sector perform rating, signaling reduced upside expectations rather than a major change in outlook.

Scotiabank lowered its price target on Comcast to $32.75 from $36 while keeping a sector perform rating, signaling reduced upside expectations rather than a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo also trimmed its price target to $28 from $29 and maintained an Underweight rating, reinforcing a cautious stance on the stock.

Wells Fargo also trimmed its price target to $28 from $29 and maintained an Underweight rating, reinforcing a cautious stance on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Comcast agreed to a $117.5 million settlement related to the Xfinity data breach, adding legal, reputational, and cybersecurity overhang ahead of earnings.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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