Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases 73,054 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 251.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,096 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 5.0% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 81,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock worth $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,855,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 466.6% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Trading Up 0.2%

WMT opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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