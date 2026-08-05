Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,637 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Astera Labs worth $30,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Astera Labs by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after purchasing an additional 760,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,818,000 after buying an additional 480,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $361.67 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $361.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.51. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.37, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.84.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $360.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.210 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Astera Labs Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Q3 guidance was well above analyst forecasts. Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Astera Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Positive Sentiment: New product ramp is expected to drive the acceleration. Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Astera Labs Stock Shoots Higher After Q2 Earnings

Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations were already elevated. Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Astera Labs Benefits From Amazon Partnership

Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Negative Sentiment: One analyst target remains below the current market level. A previously reported price-target increase to $275 suggests some valuation caution, although that target predates the latest earnings report and guidance. Astera Labs Price Target Raised to $275

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $786,465,269.28. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here