ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,082 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 13,761 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in ATI were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ATI by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ATI by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total value of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,584.11. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Weiss Ratings upgraded ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of ATI opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $205.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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