Atkore Inc. $ATKR Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Free Report) by 572.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,496 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Atkore worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 710.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Atkore by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 518 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Atkore by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $242,839.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,256,007.43. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $206,202.33. Following the sale, the director owned 18,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,998.70. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $90.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The business had revenue of $731.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Atkore's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Atkore's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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