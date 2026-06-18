ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. Has $210.51 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,022 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 394,379 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 10.6% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $210,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. KCM Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $10,160,000. Obion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,645,906 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $612,051,000 after buying an additional 917,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $257.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.39 and a 200 day moving average of $249.57. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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