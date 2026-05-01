AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,338 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 102,511 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Amundi increased its position in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company's stock worth $226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $170,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company's stock worth $691,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,632,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Product/service expansion — AT&T launched Dynamic Defense cybersecurity for SMBs on AT&T Business Fiber and added RapidSOS HARMONY AI support on AT&T ESInet, positioning the company to sell higher‑margin, network-based security and public‑safety services beyond connectivity. This helps the growth outlook and cross‑sell potential to business customers. Article Link

Product/service expansion — AT&T launched Dynamic Defense cybersecurity for SMBs on AT&T Business Fiber and added RapidSOS HARMONY AI support on AT&T ESInet, positioning the company to sell higher‑margin, network-based security and public‑safety services beyond connectivity. This helps the growth outlook and cross‑sell potential to business customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Erste Group nudged up its EPS forecasts (FY2026 to ~$2.31 and FY2027 to ~$2.56), showing modest analyst confidence in AT&T’s near‑term earnings power. Upward estimate revisions tend to support the stock and reduce haircut risk on valuation. Analyst Note

Analyst upgrades — Erste Group nudged up its EPS forecasts (FY2026 to ~$2.31 and FY2027 to ~$2.56), showing modest analyst confidence in AT&T’s near‑term earnings power. Upward estimate revisions tend to support the stock and reduce haircut risk on valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/SMB marketing push — AT&T opened submissions for its 2026 Small Business Contest (one $50k prize) to deepen small‑business relationships; useful for marketing and customer acquisition but unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Article Link

Brand/SMB marketing push — AT&T opened submissions for its 2026 Small Business Contest (one $50k prize) to deepen small‑business relationships; useful for marketing and customer acquisition but unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Neutral Sentiment: Income stock narratives persist — Recent pieces comparing AT&T’s dividend yield to Verizon and historical dividend performance keep income investors focused on yield vs. growth tradeoffs; these stories can attract buyers but also reinforce valuation sensitivity. Fool Article Barchart Article

Income stock narratives persist — Recent pieces comparing AT&T’s dividend yield to Verizon and historical dividend performance keep income investors focused on yield vs. growth tradeoffs; these stories can attract buyers but also reinforce valuation sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Prepaid/network coverage pieces — Coverage of AT&T’s prepaid plans and mobile services is informational and may support subscriber sentiment but is unlikely to drive a material re‑rating on its own. Article Link

Prepaid/network coverage pieces — Coverage of AT&T’s prepaid plans and mobile services is informational and may support subscriber sentiment but is unlikely to drive a material re‑rating on its own. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/performance caution — Coverage notes that AT&T shares “lag targets” despite new offerings, reflecting lingering investor concern about growth trajectory and how quickly new services will translate into meaningful EBITDA or margin expansion; that skepticism can cap upside until revenues and margins visibly improve. Article Link

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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