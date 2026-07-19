Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company's fifty day moving average is $401.29 and its 200 day moving average is $365.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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