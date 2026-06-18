Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.3% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $432.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $450.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.64 and a 200 day moving average of $356.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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