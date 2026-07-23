Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,685 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $326,531,000 after buying an additional 2,485,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,752,772 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $285,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $273,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,021 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $180,464,000 after acquiring an additional 995,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $102.36 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus set a $128.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.11.

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Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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