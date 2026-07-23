Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,186 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro Computer reported more than $60 billion in new orders and gross margins well above expectations, signaling that AI server demand remains exceptionally strong and lifting Dell along with other AI hardware peers. Stock Market Today, July 22: Super Micro Computer Surges on Record Q4 Orders and Surprise Margin Beat

Super Micro Computer reported more than $60 billion in new orders and gross margins well above expectations, signaling that AI server demand remains exceptionally strong and lifting Dell along with other AI hardware peers. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary suggested Dell could be one of the next winners from the AI buildout, with traders treating Dell, Super Micro, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a group trade on server demand. Dell Stock Surges as Super Micro Signals Strong New Order Growth

Wall Street commentary suggested Dell could be one of the next winners from the AI buildout, with traders treating Dell, Super Micro, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a group trade on server demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Dell’s AI infrastructure business as a major growth driver, reinforcing investor expectations that the company is benefiting from the broader AI hardware cycle. Dell: AI Infrastructure Drives Massive Growth

Recent coverage highlighted Dell’s AI infrastructure business as a major growth driver, reinforcing investor expectations that the company is benefiting from the broader AI hardware cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage also pointed to Dell’s recent earnings strength and elevated guidance, but these were already known to investors and are more of a background support than a fresh catalyst. Dell Technologies stock and earnings background

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 9.3%

NYSE:DELL opened at $441.81 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $286.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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