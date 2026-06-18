Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $181.29 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.99.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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