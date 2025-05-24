Auxier Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,143 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

