Avalon Trust Co Has $92.09 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Avalon Trust Co lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 34,471 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 6.3% of Avalon Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co's holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $370.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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