AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Stake Boosted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company's stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE AVB opened at $181.94 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $239.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $207.73.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

