Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Purchases 2,760 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.5% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $370.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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