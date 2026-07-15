Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,489,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The company has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here