Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $183,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,045,954,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $516.06 and its 200-day moving average is $354.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $529.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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