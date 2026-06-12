Aviva PLC Has $153.38 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,682 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of GE Vernova worth $153,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Article Title

A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals.

Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted that GE Vernova had seen a short-term dip versus the broader market, suggesting some volatility may still be present. Article Title

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $904.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.21 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $830.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,085.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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