Aviva PLC Has $408.42 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,425 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Aviva PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $408,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,612,087,000 after buying an additional 466,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,773,153,000 after buying an additional 349,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,256,368,000 after buying an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,705,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines / AP4M , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments.

Mastercard launched , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support autonomous AI transactions , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments.

The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is expanding settlement capabilities using stablecoins , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows.

Mastercard is expanding , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlighted leadership changes at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact.

Reports highlighted at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also tracking the Visa/Mastercard swipe-fee settlement , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time.

Investors are also tracking the , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time. Negative Sentiment: The swipe-fee settlement may limit upside for payment networks by reinforcing merchant concessions and potential fee scrutiny, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard (MA) despite the recent product momentum.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

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Mastercard Stock Down 0.6%

Mastercard stock opened at $486.04 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.82. The company has a market capitalization of $429.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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