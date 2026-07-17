Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,920 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $38,387,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $235.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Dbs Bank downgraded Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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