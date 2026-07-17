Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $19,878,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $274.00.

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Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE:ITW opened at $282.99 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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