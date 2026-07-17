Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 572,900 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 572,900 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $55,084,000. Netflix makes up about 0.8% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.6% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,150 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 103.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 797,815 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $76,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.29.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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