Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $32.91 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,862 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $32,905,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,681.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,867.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,539.29.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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