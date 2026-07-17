Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $16.31 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,028 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,309,000.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.60 and a 12 month high of $216.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is 45.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here