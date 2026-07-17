Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 328,833 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $32,913,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus set a $128.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.11.

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Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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