Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Shares in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 559,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $38,081,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.17% of Synchrony Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $88.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Synchrony Financial's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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