Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,689 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $54,331,000. Caterpillar makes up 0.8% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,224,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 573.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $861,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after buying an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8,359.6% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,314,000 after buying an additional 507,681 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $980.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Caterpillar’s earnings outlook for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger profit growth ahead and supporting the long-term bull case for CAT.

Zacks Research lifted Caterpillar’s earnings outlook for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger profit growth ahead and supporting the long-term bull case for CAT. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary ahead of Caterpillar’s Q2 2026 report points to a double-digit rise in profits, suggesting the upcoming earnings release could act as a catalyst if results meet or beat expectations. What to Expect From Caterpillar's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Wall Street commentary ahead of Caterpillar’s Q2 2026 report points to a double-digit rise in profits, suggesting the upcoming earnings release could act as a catalyst if results meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest in Caterpillar remains elevated around themes tied to infrastructure, power demand and data-center buildouts, which may provide a broader backdrop of demand for heavy equipment and power-related products. 3 Stocks Riding the AI Data Center Power Buildout in July

Investor interest in Caterpillar remains elevated around themes tied to infrastructure, power demand and data-center buildouts, which may provide a broader backdrop of demand for heavy equipment and power-related products. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade to hold from Zacks Research is the most immediate negative catalyst, likely pressuring sentiment despite the improved earnings forecasts.

The downgrade to from Zacks Research is the most immediate negative catalyst, likely pressuring sentiment despite the improved earnings forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading weakness in CAT also shows investors have been taking profits ahead of earnings, leaving the stock vulnerable to any disappointment in the upcoming report.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $876.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $792.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.46 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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