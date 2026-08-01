Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,073 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,179,719,000 after acquiring an additional 894,564 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,061,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Samsung AI chip pact article

Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Apple manufacturing agreement article

Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Semiconductor ETF flows article

Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Broadcom analyst upside article

Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Broadcom safer AI hardware article

Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom recently underperformed the broader market during a pullback, highlighting sensitivity to elevated expectations. With a high earnings multiple after a powerful multiyear advance, investors may demand continued strong growth to justify the valuation. Broadcom market pullback article

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $389.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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