Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.9%

MU stock opened at $823.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $976.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $929.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory shortage outlook remains supportive: Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Why Micron Stock Is Rising on What Apple's Tim Cook Didn't Say

Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Positive Sentiment: Sector fund flows and AI spending provide support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation remain bullish arguments: Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level.

Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technical trading is highly volatile: MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Micron stock rebounds off key support, but technical overhead persists

MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure weighs on the shares: Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Why Is Micron Stock Falling on Friday?

Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is another overhang: Recent disclosures show extensive sales by Micron executives, including CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, with no reported insider purchases in the cited six-month period. While these transactions may be scheduled, investors may interpret them as a short-term confidence signal.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total transaction of $28,995,876.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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