AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,503 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,784.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,728.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,498.68.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 54.12% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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