Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 41,479 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,813 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

Key Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dominion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dominion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Dominion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here