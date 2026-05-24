Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 403.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,471,840,000 after acquiring an additional 403,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,066,600,000 after acquiring an additional 269,898 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,583,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,583,189,000 after acquiring an additional 809,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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