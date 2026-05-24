Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.74 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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